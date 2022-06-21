Milwaukee workers get the job done amid near-record high temperatures

As the Milwaukee area shot into near-record high temperatures on Tuesday with a heat index blowing into the triple digits, workers across the area remained outside.

For Power Moves MKE it is another day on the job, safely and carefully lugging furniture and belongings and doing the work so many of us dread.

"It's definitely a challenge, just making sure guys stay hydrated and even with our vehicles making sure they have all the different things to make sure it's running properly," said Eric Evans, one of the owners of Power Moves MKE.

Evans said last week they had a couple of trucks that overheated on another hot day.

"We had to get a rental truck. So we just have to stay flexible and be willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done," Evans said.

Evans was relieved their team only had one job scheduled for Tuesday, considering the extreme heat.

The team at Eco Harmony Landscape and Design is among many working under the blazing sun for hours.

"It's all about taking care of your body, fluids, eating properly and you know just taking it easier on these types of days," said project manager Steve Kraft.

He stressed safety is a top priority. After 20 years in the industry, Kraft knows how serious this weather can get.

"Absolutely I've seen guys fall backward and they have to go to the hospital. They've got heat stroke," Kraft recalled.

He added that often small gestures can make a big difference.

"You have homeowners who are very generous, where they leave out coolers with ice, Gatorade, some waters. It makes us feel a lot better about what we do as well," Kraft said.

Both businesses remained optimistic despite the conditions and said they are ready to work through the season.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip