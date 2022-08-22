Milwaukee woman shot by neighbor, upset over dog

MILWAUKEE — A man who prosecutors say shot his neighbor during a dispute near 79th and Hampton one week ago is making his first appearance in court.

His bail was set at $15,000.

We hear from the survivor of that shooting - who says that argument turned shooting will scar her and her children forever.

"I was unarmed, my children were playing outside, and I was shot by my neighbor. He tried to kill me in front of my kids," said Gertrude Byrd.

Byrd says she was shot in the shoulder last Sunday while sitting in this same spot on her front porch.

The bullet was still lodged in her shoulder nearly a week later.

"So this is where the bullet hit my house. He was continuing to shoot after he already hit me," said Byrd.

She says two of her children, ages six and three, were riding their bikes just steps away.

They witnessed it all.

"I don't want them to get caught in the crossfire," said Byrd.

Byrd says her neighbor was upset that her dog had wandered into his yard for the second time in a month.

That neighbor, Fouglas Hamsher, appeared in court for the first time Sunday.

"This defendant pulled out a firearm, and shot at a victim five times, striking her in the shoulder. She could've been injured much more seriously. If struck in the middle of the chest, maybe even died over an argument about the victim's dog being in his yard. So that's a very concerning alleged conduct," said the Assistant District Attorney on Sunday.

The court commisoner said Hamsher is now facing over 50 years in prison, charged with one count of first-degree reckless injury - use of a dangerous weapon and two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety - use of a dangerous weapon.

Byrd says this shooting is yet another example of people in the community turning to violence when they're unable to de-escalate minor issues, leading to a cycle of crime and trauma.

"It's the extensive damage, the long-term damage, like you'll never be the same after going through something like this. And then the children. The children. They're little. They're going to have to grow up with that... Seeing that ... Replaying that," said Byrd.

She says she's speaking out, pleading for others in the community to put down their guns.

"Violence is not the solution. It's not the solution," said Byrd.

A call for peace from a mom who feels lucky to still be alive.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip