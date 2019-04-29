Milwaukee woman offers $200,000 reward to find husband's killer

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman is offering thousands of dollars to anyone who has information that might lead to an arrest after her husband was killed more than a year ago.



Although Katherine Carter-Mahmoud and her two children are still grieving, she's fighting every step of the way, exhausting all resources to get her husband's killer behind bars.

"That's my baby. I miss that man. You have no idea," Katherine said.

While her husband's killer remains on the run, Katherine remembers the man she loved. Ala Mahmoud was shot and killed in December 2017 at a convenience store near 38th and North.

"(Things have gotten) worse. You think as time goes on, people tell you you’re going to heal, you’re going be OK, but it gets worse," she said.

As the pain worsens for Katherine and her two children, it's also prompting her to push for answers, offering $200,000 out of her own pocket to anyone who has information that might lead to an arrest.

"Bring me someone who can run it down and lead to the shooter, and it’s yours. ... I’m not stopping, I’m not going away," she said.

But for now, the case is still cold.

During the last three years, MPD has averaged a clearance rate of about 74%. In 2016, the department solved 67% of murder cases, in 2017 it was 78%, and last year only 24% of murder cases went unsolved.

Reggie Moore of the city’s Office of Violence Prevention said stopping violence on Milwaukee’s streets is paramount.

"Unfortunately no amount of money can replace the life that was taken, but again, I think it underscores the impact of how important justice is when we talk about healing," Moore said.

MPD denied a request to speak about this case. A detective said any information might compromise the investigation.

If you have a tip that could lead to an arrest, call the MPD crime tip line at 414-933-4444.