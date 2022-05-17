Milwaukee woman loses husband and home after fire breaks out near 34th and Vine

MILWAUKEE — Two families have lost their homes after a fire broke out near 34th and Vine Monday morning. The flames sparked tragedy after a 75-year-old man was killed while inside the home.

Family has identified the man as Samuel Adams. His wife, Elizabeth Adams, shared with TMJ4 News that he died in the home he helped build. She was at work while the fire broke out.

"I got a call at 10:30 and my house was on fire," said Elizabeth.

Elizabeth rushed from work once she got that call. Her husband and 12-year-old grandson were inside the home. Her grandson was able to kick out a window and escape, but her husband couldn't make it out.

"There were reports that someone was trapped so that was, of course, our number one priority to get in and save that person, but again we were met with heavy smoke and fire," said Sharon Purifoy-Smoots, Milwaukee Fire Assistant Chief.

Elizabeth moved into the home 34 years ago where she raised three kids and several grandchildren.

"We've been married for 38 years. Now living my life without him. Thirty-eight years with someone and then in one day, one second, that all can change," said Elizabeth.

Now with nothing left but charred personal items and rubble, Elizabeth was able to salvage pictures of her 12-year-old grandson that survived the fire. She says he is currently at the hospital recovering after breathing in smoke.

"His question with me is that maybe I should have went back and got papa, maybe I should have looked in your room. I said well how could you if you came out of your room and it was black, you couldn't have seen papa," she shared.

The only item that she has left is her wedding ring.

"Everything I own, I have nothing. My sister had to give me these clothes on my back. I have nothing, I mean nothing. All I can do is trust God because it's a plan," she said. "I might not know that plan ,maybe never know that plan, maybe never know it, but I have to trust Him."

Milwaukee fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

