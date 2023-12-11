Milwaukee woman has serious injuries after hit-and-run while crossing street

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the driver who hit a woman crossing the street. She now has serious injuries.

The hit-and-run happened on Dec. 8 at the intersection of 34th Street and W. Lincoln Avenue which is just a few blocks from the Basilica of St. Josaphat.

According to family, the victim was 49-year-old Tiffany Dane.

She was taken to the hospital with severe injuries including two broken legs and multiple skull fractures. Police are still searching for the driver.

Submitted Tiffany Dane and family

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

