Milwaukee woman found dead in Franklin motel room

FRANKLIN, Wis. — A Milwaukee woman was found dead in a motel room in Franklin on Friday, according to the Franklin Police Department.

Police received a 911 call around 4:45 a.m. after the woman was found lying on the floor at the Modern 41 Motel on 27th Street.

TMJ4 Milwaukee woman found dead in motel room in Franklin

Upon crew arrival, the victim, a 41-year-old woman from Milwaukee, was found dead.

There is no evidence that there is any immediate threat to the public, police say.

South Milwaukee police tell TMJ4 News that Oak Creek officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested a suspect allegedly involved in a "violent crime" on N. Chicago by Taco Stop. However, Oak Creek police tell TMJ4 News to contact the Franklin Police Department for more information. It is unclear if the arrest is connected to the death investigation.

TMJ4 News is waiting to hear back from Franklin police.

