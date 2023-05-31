Milwaukee woman calls out car thief with creative message projected on her house

MILWAUKEE — For nearly two hours, words were projected onto the side of Jameelah Love's house in response to her car that was stolen just days after she moved back to Milwaukee.

"I moved in on May 1 and my car got stolen on May 4. I looked out the window and my car was gone," said Jameelah.

By the time police found Jameelah's car, the damage was already done. Her insurance deemed it a total loss.

"There was more than $15,000 worth of damage to the car. It was a huge milestone for me to even have a car. My car was my baby."

Nearly $3,000 dollars worth of supplies that Jameelah used for her new baking business were also in the car when it was stolen. All of it was gone.

"My stand mixer, my cricket cutter, my oil base colors for my cakes," said Jameelah. "I can't make the cakes that I want to make without some of the equipment."

So, she decided to come up with a creative way to let whoever stole her car know how much they hurt her.

"​I'm pretty sure when they're out there in the midst of it they're not stopping to think who's car is this? What did they need it for? What do they have going on in their life? They're not thinking about any of that," said Jameelah.

When you text the word 'CAR' to 414-432-0909, which was shown on her house, a message pops up with a GoFundMe link attached for whoever would like to help Jameelah get back on her feet along with a special message to the person who took her car.

"There's a better way to live. There's a better way to live, there's a better way to get by that does not hurt other people," said Jameelah.

If you'd like to donate to support Jameelah, click here. You can also text the amount you'd like to donate to Jameelah through her partnership with Unite Wisconsin after texting the word 'CAR' to 414-432-0909.

