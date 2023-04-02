Milwaukee woman arrested after fatal stabbing

A 29-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested on Sunday morning after a fatal stabbing.

Milwaukee Police were called to the area of 22nd and Fairmount just after 4 a.m. on Sunday for a domestic dispute. Once on scene, MPD found a male victim with stab wounds.

The victim, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, died as a result of the stabbing. The woman was arrested and taken into custody. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the near future.

This latest domestic dispute is just one of nearly five dozen already reported in Milwaukee in 2023.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip