Milwaukee wants your opinion about the future of e-scooters in the city

MILWAUKEE — Do you love the electric scooters around Milwaukee and want them to stay in the city? Or do you absolutely hate them and want them off the road?

Well, the City of Milwaukee is conducting a survey about these scooters and wants your opinion. The goal is to help the city make a decision about the future of scooters in the area.

The things they want to know about are: why people choose to ride the scooters, how often you use them, comments/complaints, and more. There is a link to the survey in three languages:

From June to September there have been 432,794 rides. The average distance traveled per ride is 0.8 to 1 mile. There have also been 92 city reported complaints in that time.

