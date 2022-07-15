Milwaukee VA named one of the best in the nation

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Veterans Affairs Medical Center's emergency department has been named one of the best in the nation.

According to a news release from the VA, the emergency department received the Nurses Association’s 2022 Lantern Award, the only hospital in Wisconsin to earn the honor.

The award recognizes exceptional and innovative performance in leadership, practices, education, advocacy, and research. It showcases an emergency department's accomplishments in incorporating innovation into emergency care.

The news release says emergency departments are encouraged to share stories that highlight their commitment to the care of patients, along with the well-being of staff.

In addition to being the only hospital in Wisconsin to earn the award, the VA is also the only Veteran's Affairs hospital in the country to earn the honor.

“This is truly the best Emergency Department in the VA,” Ben Thelen, program manager for the Emergency Department said in a news release. “Our Veterans get the best care, without a doubt.”

The news release says the award will be on display in the emergency department, which will be recognized in the upcoming issues of ENA’s all-member magazine ENA Connection, on the ENA website and social media, and during Emergency Nursing 2022, the association's annual conference.

“It’s so prestigious,” Mary Degenhardt, assistant nurse manager for the ED, said in a news release. “It really speaks to our staff and all the changes that have taken place. We’ve all done it for the right reasons.”

