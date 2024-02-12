Milwaukee VA honors veteran patients with week full of programming

MILWAUKEE — Monday kicked off National Salute to Veteran Patients Week at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. It's a week that recognizes and honors hospitalized veterans.

Music filled the air of the lobby inside of the VA and toes were tapping as vets waited for appointments.

"Music just warms the heart,” volunteer, Nancy Ustruck said.

Ustruck is responsible for bringing Guitars 4 Vets to the medical center. It's part of the National Salute to Veterans' Week programming.

"Music just brings so much to someone's life and if it will bring a few smiles to people who might not get a smile today, it’s wonderful,” Ustruck explained.

Guitars 4 Vets not only brings a smile, but can also heal some wounded hearts too.

“It will teach them guitar lessons I believe it's for 10 weeks. And when they complete the program, they would get a guitar. It's just the camaraderie and support they get from fellow veterans” Ustruck explained.

The program supports Air Force vets like Paul Vasholz.

"It's been a real learning experience,” he said. “I like to hang around with other vets. You know, kind of feeling part of something again."

Vasholz started taking lessons a few weeks back.

"I don't have a musical bone in my body,” he said.

However, it's the friendships that matter the most.

"You’re not sitting at home in front of the TV and kind of wasting away. This way you can do something fun, meet new people, and just have an enjoyable time with it,” Vasholz explained.

The VA has programs running all week to say thank you to our vets.

February 13th



1:30 P.M. Performance by Diamond Dancers

2:30 P.M. Performance by Jonny T-Bird and the MPs

February 14th



9:00 A.M. Breakfast sandwiches distributed by Milwaukee VA Voluntary Services and Johnson Controls

February 15th



9:00 AM Paczki’s distributed by Disabled American Veterans

February 16th



Noon: Female Veteran models featured in the Pinups for Vets calendar will meet with Veterans and sign autographs.

All events will be in the South Entrance of Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee.

