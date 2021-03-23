Milwaukee USPS hiring tractor-trailer drivers at $23.74 an hour

MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Post Office is now hiring tractor-trailer drivers for the Milwaukee area.

The USPS announced in a release Tuesday that the drivers will earn $23.74 per hour plus benefits. That includes eligibility in the Federal Employees Retirement System, the Thrift Savings Plan and the Federal Employees Health Benefits program.

The jobs are based out of the Milwaukee Processing and Distribution Center at 345 W. St. Paul Ave.

Applications are available during the months of March and April.

“We’re looking for motivated applicants,” said Acting Milwaukee Postmaster Kellie Amundson in the statement. “These positions are career positions for people who are dedicated.”

Some other details on the jobs, per USPS (verbatim):

Applicants must have a valid commercial driver’s license (CDL) from the state in which they live.

If applicants have an interstate CDL, they must self-certify to their state that they operate or expect to operate in excepted interstate commerce, as required by 49 CFR part 383.71(b)(1)(ii).

Each state has its own procedure for completing the self-certification process, so applicants should seek assistance from their Department of Motor Vehicles or their state’s equivalent, if they are unaware of how to do so.

Applicants must have a safe driving record, and at least two years of unsupervised experience driving passenger cars or larger vehicles and one year of full-time unsupervised experience (or equivalent) driving a 7-ton or larger truck, tractor trailer or a 16-passenger or larger bus.

The driving must have taken place in the U.S. or its possessions or territories or in U.S. military installations worldwide.

Interested applicants should log on to usps.com to search and apply for available positions. Paper applications will not be accepted. For additional information, applicants may contact Lukasz Wojtaszek at 414-270-2146l Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

