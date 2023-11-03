Watch Now
Milwaukee Urban League to host 38th Black and White Ball

The Milwaukee Urban League will host their 38th Annual Black and White Ball on Saturday, November 4th.
Patrice Rushen offered a masterclass to high school and UWM students on Nov. 3. She aims to teach the youth her learnings.
Posted at 4:32 PM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 17:32:24-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Urban League will host their 38th Annual Black and White Ball on Saturday, November 4th. R&B & Jazz artist Patrice Rushen will provide entertainment.

TMj4's Andrea Williams talks with the four-time Grammy nominee and award-winning composer as she conducts a private master class for students.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc.

