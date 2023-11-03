Milwaukee Urban League to host 38th Black and White Ball

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Urban League will host their 38th Annual Black and White Ball on Saturday, November 4th. R&B & Jazz artist Patrice Rushen will provide entertainment.

TMj4's Andrea Williams talks with the four-time Grammy nominee and award-winning composer as she conducts a private master class for students.

