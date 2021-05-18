Milwaukee twins are first co-valedictorians in school history

MILWAUKEE — One of the smartest pairs of twins in Milwaukee goes to Carmen High School of Science and Technology, Northwest. They were recently honored as co-valedictorians of their graduation class.

The twins are Berlin and Brennon Wells. They are both brainiacs, but who of them is the true valedictorian?

When asked that question they responded simultaneously. "Me," Berlin said. "I am," Brennon said.

During the story, they gave each other antiderivative equations to solve and maybe as a competition while I filmed. These are equations you'd normally encounter in a calculus class. I have no way of telling if what they were doing was correct. To be a journalist you don't have to be a math genius. However, they worked through the problems with ease. I don't know if they were correct, but they seemed content with each other's work.

James Groh Twins and co-valedictorians Brennon and Berlin Wells can be competitive, but at the end of the day they have a special bond only twins have.

While they can be competitive with each other, it's all love.

“It just makes it that much better, though, like both twins both getting co-valedictorian," Brennon said.

They both have a 4.0 GPA and are athletes. Brennon played on a championship-winning basketball team, and Berlin played volleyball. It's the first time at any Carmen school there have been co-valedictorians.

Their journey wasn't easy. A global pandemic interrupted their academic career when they were a couple months from finishing junior year. Virtual learning wasn't easy, so they had to buckle down to keep their grades up.

"You can get really distracted from a phone or a TV or anything," Berlin laughed. "But it's like if, you know, you could do it, just get it done.”

James Groh Berlin Wells practices antiderivative equations on a whiteboard.

All the hard work paid off. Brennon is going to the Milwaukee School of Engineering to study computer science. Berlin plans on attending UW-Milwaukee for biomedical sciences.

Even though they have to share the title of co-valedictorian, the honor isn't diluted.

"That’s yours, like that yours, can’t nobody take that from you."

In fact, it might be even better since they get to share it with someone they love.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip