Milwaukee transportation service offering new ride for working parents

FlexRide Milwaukee, which is an on-demand transportation service, has launched a new program."FlexRide for Working Parents" is the expansion.

This is made possible through a partnership with MobiliSE and Employ Milwaukee. The expanded service will help Milwaukee adults and their children get to work and daycare without barriers. Organizers say the transportation is free and reliable for those who qualify. The new program is funded through the $4.2 million dollar Wisconsin Innovation Grant. That grant was awarded to MobiliSE in 2022.

A ribbon was cut at Malaika Early Learning Center Monday morning to kick off the new service. The ribbon cutting and press conference signify free rides for families to daycare and work.

The executive director of the learning center, Tamara Johnson says this program eliminates barriers that families face each day.

“It's kinda hard for families that are taking public transportation. Because if there are two or three buses, that’s a nice amount of time that is out of their routine of where they need to be, So it really takes care of the barrier of transportation, as well as some of the costs"

According to Johnson, participants in this program may qualify for funds to help reduce the cost of childcare as well.

Community members interested in this program can email: mildred.coby@employmilwaukee.org

Or call, (414) 270-1772 for more information.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip