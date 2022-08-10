Milwaukee Tool opens manufacturing plant in West Bend, creating 150 jobs

WEST BEND, Wis. — Milwaukee Tool celebrated the grand opening of its newest manufacturing plant in West Bend on Wednesday.

The 95,000-square-foot facility will manufacture new hand tools for the trades, including cutting pliers and screwdrivers. Milwaukee Tool said it invested $55 million to build the facility.

“This state-of-the-art facility, and the people who work here, will play a critical role in delivering the next wave of hand tool innovation to the industry,” said Tim Albrecht, President of Hand Tools, Storage & PPE for Milwaukee Tool. “Wisconsin has been our company’s home for nearly 100 years – we’re thrilled to continue our growth here where we’ve been able to recruit some of the best talent in the country.”

The company said its facility is the first development in West Bend's 216-acre industrial park, West Bend Manufacturing Center.

“We are proud to welcome Milwaukee Tool to the City of West Bend,” said West Bend City Administrator Jay Shambeau. “Milwaukee Tool’s investment brings high-value employment opportunities, and we look forward to its further expansion in West Bend.”

Milwaukee Tool's West Bend facility created 150 new jobs and they are hiring. If you're interested in applying, click here.

