Milwaukee Tool looking to expand in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Tool, one of the fastest-growing companies in the region, is looking to expand its operations in downtown Milwaukee.

TMJ4’s Charles Benson is still working to get more details, but the plans could mean hundreds of additional jobs going to downtown Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Tool’s Chief Financial Officer, Ty Staviski, shared the following statement with TMJ4 News:

“As we continue to grow our presence here in southeastern Wisconsin, we are looking into additional space to expand our corporate operations. A site in downtown Milwaukee is our first choice. At this time, we have no other details to share.”

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett was happy to hear about the reported expansion.

“Milwaukee Tool is part of this city’s history, and it’s certainly part of our future,” Barrett said. “I enthusiastically welcome Milwaukee Tool, and I am delighted Milwaukee is their first choice as they look to expand their corporate operations within the region.”

Founded in 1924, Milwaukee Tool is known for "developing innovative solutions that deliver increased productivity and unmatched durability for professional construction users," its website says.

