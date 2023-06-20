Milwaukee teens work to help curb violence following mass shooting

There is a community of people trying to curb violence in Milwaukee that includes teenagers.

Community activist Tory Lowe ran his radio show on 101.7 The Truth, as usual, on Tuesday, but following a peaceful Juneteenth celebration felt compelled to bring up the violence that happened after the event.

"One of our members was affected by what happened after Juneteenth," Lowe told listeners. He was referring to a peer that was feeling the trauma of witnessing the violence.

The shooting involving several teens happened in the same area that Lowe's team had just packed up following their live broadcast.

"Young people, what can we do to try to bring some solutions to these young people? Help them not be able to take it to life and death situation over simple disagreements," Lowe asked the audience.

Young people in Milwaukee care about safe neighborhoods, and that is why dozens of them signed up to work with the Milwaukee Promise Keepers to help prevent violence.

"Everyone isn't the same. Everyone is not violent," Raven Roby said.

Milwaukee Promise Keepers are part of the city's Office of Violence Prevention.

It includes dozens of youth ambassadors who work with adults to help keep the peace. They have worked in places like the Deer District and the Juneteenth grounds.

"All they need is someone to talk to them someone to be there for them," Ramaro Hopkins said.

Hopkins is 17 years old and a member of the Promise Keepers.

Roby is 14 and volunteers with the team.

Both serve as someone who other young people can relate to. Organizers say they offer a valuable connection that adults cannot always provide.

Hopkins and Roby were at Juneteenth helping out.

"A couple of challenges did happen, but we were right there to divert it," Hopkins explained.

Right after the celebration, some of the Promise Keepers were close to the shooting scene to help keep people away.

Both Hopkins and Roby hope their efforts inspire others, including their young siblings, and make a difference.

"I don't want her to fall into the people the actions of other people," Roby said about her younger sister.

"I wanted to be out here to help and keep them encouraged and let them know that there's a different way different path," Hopkins said.

