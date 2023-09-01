Milwaukee teen seriously injured after shooting near church at 48th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee teen was seriously injured after being shot near 48th and Capitol on Thursday.

Milwaukee police say the 15-year-old boy was shot around 4:30 p.m. amid an argument. It happened near Shiloh Baptist Church.

The teen was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3Tips.

