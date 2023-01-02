Milwaukee teen killed in triple shooting Sunday night, police say

MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old was killed and two others were hurt in a Sunday night shooting near 32nd and Villard, police say.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of W. Villard Ave. Police say the first victim, the 17-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other victims, a 16-year-old male and a 22-year-old male, were both hurt in the shooting. The 16-year-old was hospitalized and taken into custody.

The 22-year-old left the scene, but police say he later "summoned assistance" on the 2600 block of W. Hapton Ave., and was taken to a hospital from there, where he was also taken into custody.

"Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. The investigation is ongoing," a release from police says.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

