Milwaukee teen dies in hit-and-run crash in Green Bay

Green Bay Police said the incident happened around 7:40 p.m. near Roosevelt and Mason.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A 17-year-old teen from Milwaukee died in a hit-and-run crash in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Sunday.

Green Bay Police said the crash involving three vehicles happened around 7:40 p.m. near Roosevelt and Mason.

Responding police officers say one of the occupants of a vehicle left the scene before police arrived. They believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

Police described the crash as a fatal hit and run. They said a passenger in a car, identified as a 17-year-old Milwaukee male, died in the crash. The victim's name is being withheld until family is notified.

