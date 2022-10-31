Milwaukee teen dies in hit-and-run crash in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A 17-year-old teen from Milwaukee died in a hit-and-run crash in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Sunday.

Green Bay Police said the crash involving three vehicles happened around 7:40 p.m. near Roosevelt and Mason.

Responding police officers say one of the occupants of a vehicle left the scene before police arrived. They believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

Police described the crash as a fatal hit and run. They said a passenger in a car, identified as a 17-year-old Milwaukee male, died in the crash. The victim's name is being withheld until family is notified.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip