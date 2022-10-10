Milwaukee teen arrested; recklessly driving with gun, drugs in Fond du Lac

MILWAUKEE — Fond du Lac police arrested a 16-year-old Milwaukee teen after officers say he was the reckless driver who fled police with a stolen gun and drugs inside the car.

Police said in a statement that officers tried to pull the car over for reckless driving near 1st and Military Road around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Three other people including another 16-year-old were in the car during the police pursuit.

The driver did not pull over and instead speeded through the downtown area of Fond du Lac. At one point the driver crashed into a fence and then backed into a police squad car.

Law enforcement then used a PIT maneuver, in which authorities use a squad car to abruptly turn a suspect's vehicle in order to stop them during a pursuit. Eventually police were able to box the suspect's vehicle in.

Police arrested the 16-year-old male driver as well as a 20-year-old Fond du Lac male, a 34-year-old Fond du Lac female and a 16-year-old Fond du Lac juvenile male.

Police say they found a stolen firearm inside the car as well as methamphetamine, marijuana, and various forms of drug paraphernalia and packaging materials.

