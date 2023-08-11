Milwaukee teacher's union pushes back against conservative-leaning group's plans for GOP debate

MEQUON, Wis. — The Milwaukee Teacher's Union has a conservative-leaning group in its crosshairs.

It all started with a post on social media by the Milwaukee Teachers Education Association which reads, "No Hate at Saint Kate." It asked members to call the hotel to cancel "Moms For Liberty" from hosting their event.

A spokesperson for the owners of Saint Kate, says Mom's for Liberty booked event space at another hotel they own: The Pfister. A spokesperson for Marcus Corp added, "Providing such accommodations should not be seen as support for any particular set of beliefs. "

The organization already changed its event to an undisclosed location.

Moms for Liberty was born out of the opposition to COVID-era school shutdowns. Today, it has grown to 44 states ad is closing in on 200 members in Ozaukee County Alone, according to the chapter's vice president Amber Schroeder.

Schroeder says their upcoming event will teach parents how to campaign, fundraise and spearhead school board recalls and elections.

The MTEA claims the group, "...opposes LGBTQ+ rights, racially inclusive school curriculum, and has advocated for book bans."

Schroeder said, "No matter where we go, we are threatened. We are harassed. Businesses are called to not host our events, and its because we're making a difference... We're calling for parental rights in our education system."

Schroeder says at least five Republican presidential candidates plan to appear at their event on Aug. 23, but would not name them.

