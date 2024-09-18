MILWAUKEE — Pedro Ocasio shines bright in his classroom.

TMJ4 News Pedro Ocasio

Since he began teaching at La Causa Charter School in Milwaukee seven years ago, he has strived to make his lessons interactive.

"He's a good teacher," said fourth-grader Naylanie Martre-Santiago.

Watch: Milwaukee teacher connects students around the world

Milwaukee teacher connects students around the world

"He makes me learn better," student Diego Lopez told TMJ4 News.

Ocasio says that when he was in 6th grade, a teacher's support in the classroom meant the world to him as he struggled with schoolwork and sometimes faced challenges at home in Puerto Rico.

Submitted

"I had so many good teachers also, but that was the one who impacted my life forever," Ocasio shared. "That was amazing because I felt that the school was a safe place for me, away from the problems I had when I was a child. It was peaceful for me."

That teacher inspired Ocasio to pursue a career in education and find ways to make learning fun.

Ocasio's lessons incorporate different cultures and help students in Wisconsin feel connected to others. They have worked with peers in Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Guatemala.

Submitted

"For me, it's essential to teach about these kinds of projects," Ocasio said. "They give students different tools they can use today and in the future, including with their families."

Ocasio tries to get to know his students' families and backgrounds. People are noticing his efforts. Ocasio was named Educator of the Year by the Wisconsin Association for Bilingual Education.

Submitted

"It's something I was not expecting," Ocasio stated. "It makes me happy to know that something I'm doing is being recognized."

For Ocasio, teaching is his way of saying thank you to the educators who changed his life.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error