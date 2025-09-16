Milwaukee streetcar driver honored for heroic rescue of woman and service dog

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee streetcar driver in training received recognition today for jumping into action to help a woman and save her small service dog from an attack by two larger, off-leash dogs.

Charlet Simmon was still learning how to drive Milwaukee's streetcar when she made what would become her first and most important stop.

Janine Kent was walking her service dog Rudy in Burns Commons last month when two much bigger, off-leash dogs closed in to attack the 11-pound Yorkiepoo.

"Charlet couldn't hear me, but I was actually yelling for help," Kent said.

Simmon witnessed the dangerous situation unfold and knew she had to act.

"When I looked around, Janine had Rudy in the air and then she grabbed him. That's when I was like 'I gotta help.' Everywhere she would turn and move, they would move," Simmon said.

Without hesitation, Simmon jumped into the middle of the attack. Her intervention was enough to save both Kent and her service dog.

"She's my hero," Kent said with a sigh.

Kent explained the severity of the situation and praised Simmon's courage.

"Those dogs were trying to attack Rudy and they were boxing me in, about ready to attack me. A lot of people wouldn't interject themselves into that situation. That's a real hero," Kent said.

For her heroic actions, Milwaukee Director of Public Works Jerrel Kruschke honored Simmon, holding her up as an example of what a city employee should be.

"Charlotte, you went above and beyond. You were still in training. You stopped during a scary, unpredictable situation and did something truly courageous," Kruschke said.

While Simmon says she is thrilled with the honor, she maintains she simply did what felt right.

"I just did what I thought necessary to protect a person who needs to be protected. I'd do it again," Simmon said.

