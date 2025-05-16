Milwaukee sports personality caught in severe storm, pelted by golf ball-sized hail

A longtime Milwaukee sports personality and his girlfriend found themselves caught in the middle of severe weather Thursday night.
Chuck Freimund and his girlfriend Shannon were driving on Highway 175 just north of Theresa when they were caught in a severe storm that pelted their car with golf ball-sized hail.
"It was coming down. It was dark as night. It was out of a movie, and for 30 seconds there and then it was over. And it was still continuing to rain, but it got really really dark. It was like man. We were in a tornado," Freimund said.
Freimund had just picked up Shannon from her workplace at Mayville Engineering in Dodge County, which sustained damage during the storm.
The couple is grateful to have made it through the experience safely.
Freimund emphasized that the experience was a reminder that when you hear storm warnings and sirens, you should seek shelter immediately rather than trying to outrun the storm.
