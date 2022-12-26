Milwaukee sports fans spend Christmas Day watching Bucks, Packers

MILWAUKEE — While it was Christmas Day for some, it was also game day for Milwaukee sports fans.

From the Packers vs Dolphins in the morning to the Bucks vs Celtics in the afternoon, fans made sure to find a way to fit in watching their favorite players on Sunday.

Sports fans Mary Blaska and daughter Leigh McDaniel were watching the Bucks game at Milwaukee Brat House in Shorewood. They even opened their gifts a day early so they could watch both games on Christmas day.

“Well, the Packers of course won, and they were very excited hoping to go to the playoffs and now we’re cheering for the Bucks!” said Blaska.

The die-hard fan was even gifted a special present this year.

“My Christmas present is a ticket to the [Bucks] game with my daughter on the 29th of January and I’m so excited,” Blaska said.

And what better way to celebrate tickets to the bucks than by watching them play?

McDaniel agrees, “I think it’s a great thing for Milwaukee to have both games on Christmas day so it’s been really fun to see.”

Next on their agenda: a family trip to Mexico on Monday. So, while they await beaches and warmer temps, they’re spending Christmas in Milwaukee with family and their favorite teams.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip