Milwaukee snags top spot in Conde Nast's top travel destinations report

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is the third-best big city in the US to travel to in 2023, according to a new ranking from Conde Nast Traveler.

Brew City beat out New York City and Boston, among other world-class destinations, for the spot.

The report highlights Milwaukee's proximity to Chicago and its energetic eating scene.

According to Conde Nast:

"So much more than just a day trip from Chicago, Milwaukee has many (if not all) of the same qualities that make other cities on this list buzz—and then some. Located on the shores of Lake Michigan, the city’s surprisingly eco-diverse location makes it a hotbed of locavore cuisine. A spate of award-winning restaurants have helped Milwaukee shed its beer-and-cheer reputation, though you can still get your fill of both between fine dinners. The dedicated revitalization of neighborhoods such as the historic Third Ward and Lincoln Village has also kept visitors busy with specialty shops, galleries, and more creative businesses."

Chicago came in at #1 in the ranking, followed by San Diego. After Milwaukee in #3 the listing put New Orleans at #4, San Francisco at #5, Boston at #6, New York City at #7, Nashville at #8, Washington, D.C. at #9 and Miami at #10.

The listing also ranked the best small cities in the US, with Charleston, South Carolina taking the top spot there.

The ranking is described as continuing to "capture the travel experiences our readers love best, from hotels and airlines to cruises, islands, and luggage. This year, you traveled farther and deeper; seeking out remote properties; sailing on smaller, more intimate ships; and prioritizing destinations you’ve been waiting years to visit. At least that’s what a staggering 526,518 of you told us in our annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey. Now, you can use the results to decide where you’re going next—these are the best cities in the US, as voted by our readers."

Read the ranking from Conde Nast Traveler here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip