Milwaukee seniors donate 400 handmade winter items to Cudahy schools

MILWAUKEE - — It's December in Wisconsin, and soon you won't want to head out the door without layers of winter gear.

Unfortunately, not everyone has those items, and it's why a group of Milwaukee seniors will be making a big donation to the Cudahy School District.

"What you see here is a collection of months of work," said Bob Best, the program manager at the Kelly Senior Center. "One person donated over 200 items himself," added Best as he pointed toward a Christmas tree draped with handmade hats, mittens and scarves.

That person is Ricky Hintz.

"200 hats, but I don't know how many scarves," he said trying to recall the amount he made and donated.

The entire cozy collection will be delivered to the Cudahy School District on Wednesday morning — which has special meaning. "Of course," said Best. "It's St. Nicholas Day. That's the first day of giving of the holiday season."

Which makes Ricky and his friends at the Kelly Senior Center Santa's elves.

"It keeps us from feeding our face because our hands are busy," said Alice Peterson, drawing laughter from the group.

The Kelly Senior Center does this annually — decorates a tree with handmade items and then makes a donation. And Ricky and his friends say they're already planning to pitch in again next year.

