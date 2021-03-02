Milwaukee seeks designer of new public space in Harbor District: Report

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee is looking for a company to design a three-quarter-mile space along the river walk in the Harbor District, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report.

Sitting next to Komatsu Mining's future headquarters, the area is meant to be a public space, sandwiched between the Third Ward and Bay View neighborhoods.

The city has issued a request for proposals to hire a company that would design the space, in time to be open for the public in 2022, an economic specialist for the city's Department of City Development, Alyssa Remington, tells the BizJournal.

Meanwhile, the Harbor District's neighborhood advisory committee is getting ready to issue a survey to the public on what people would like the public space to become. The results of the survey would be handed to the company hired to design the space, Remington tells the outlet.

Some ideas being floated for the space include a smaller soccer field, educational areas about the property's history and "aquatic habitats," according to the BizJournal, citing Remington. It may also have a large bridge across a former ship docking area, south of Komatsu's headquarters.

Construction is set to begin later this year, with landscaping and other efforts to be done by 2022.

The space has been closed to the public for over 100 years. During that time the space was used to augment industrial businesses that used to surround the area.

As much as $15 million in tax incremental financing has been slated for the project by the city.

