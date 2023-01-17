Milwaukee school aims to achieve 40% teachers of color: 'I want to be the educator I needed growing up'

MILWAUKEE — MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee charter school is trying to recruit more teachers of color. While 99 percent of their student body is Black, the majority of their teachers are not.

A recently published study by the American Economic Journal found that Black students who learn from at least one Black teacher from kindergarten to age three are 19 percent more likely to go to college.

It makes sense why leaders with Milwaukee Academy of Sciences want to increase their numbers of teachers of color, from 20 percent today, to 40 percent by 2025.

Teaching fell into place after college for Terri Ghee. When asked if she's a role model, she replied, "I know I am, 'cause I know that my girls look at me just being a strong Black woman."

She started at Milwaukee Academy of Science as a substitute teacher. Today, she teaches eighth-grade science. "I want to be the educator I needed growing up. It's like a passion, it's a calling. If I can give to my kids, they can carry it forward," said Ghee.

Anthony McHenry, CEO of the Milwaukee Academy of Science, hopes to get more people like Ms. Ghee in her classroom. "Can deeply and intimately understand what it's like to grow up young and Black in Milwaukee," said McHenry.

Quentien Tyra is a new substitute teacher. He graduated from his school years ago. "Black males need to see themselves represented in a positive light so that they can become positive role models for future generations," said Tyra.

Tyra hopes a job fair being held this Thursday will get their school closer to its goal of having at least 40 percent of teachers be of color.

McHenry adds, "We believe that's the first step, of course we want to get to over 50 percent."

Removing the negative stigma around teaching is a challenge. Pay can be a barrier to attracting candidates. Teaching salaries here start at about $45,000 per year.

Showing no matter the experience, those who come with passion and understanding can make a difference.

"That's what's going to help change the community which we live in," said McHenry.

More information on the hiring event from MAS:

WHAT: An informational/hiring event to highlight Milwaukee Academy of Science and the new initiatives we have implemented to attract more teachers of color for the school year



WHY: Research suggests that students of color perform better academically and behaviorally when they are exposed to more diverse teachers throughout their school careers. Furthermore, the lack of teachers of color affects the test scores, attendance, and suspension rates of students of color. This problem is more evident post-pandemic.



WHEN: January 19th from 5-7 pm



WHERE: 700 W. Virginia St.



WHO: The event will be moderated by Amber Danyus, a current teacher and alderwoman candidate. It will feature our CEO, Mr. Anthony McHenry. Then there will be a panel discussion that includes a student, parent, teacher, and board member of MAS.

