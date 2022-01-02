Milwaukee road conditions poor as plows catch up with heavy snowfall

Neighborhood roads remained slick across Milwaukee on Saturday night as the city worked to catch up with the heavy snowfall.

Brian DeNeve, with the Department of Public Works (DPW), said the public can do it's part by cooperating with the city's trucks.

"Just really give them extra room. We say 200 feet," said DeNeve. "And keep in mind this is a holiday, and they're out working right now. And they were working on New Year's Eve, and we should all be appreciative of that."

Trucks began salting roads on Friday. And more than one-hundred, equipped with plows, are operating.

According to DeNeve, DPW is first tackling main, larger roads. Many of the city's smaller, neighborhood streets and alleys remained untouched late on Saturday.

"If you don't need to travel, don't do it. Because you're putting yourself at risk. And it's a safety issue for you and your family and anyone else on the road," said DeNeve.

It doesn't help that the city is understaffed right now due to the pandemic.

City Alderman Bob Bauman told TMJ4 News that in addition to vacancies, 10 to 15 percent of the city's drivers are out sick, some with Covid-19.

Private plow companies have also struggled to maintain crews and replace plows due to staffing and parts shortages.

