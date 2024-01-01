Milwaukee rings in new year with Packers win

MILWAUKEE — What better way to ring in the new year than with a Packers’ win?

According to the Green Bay fans celebrating at Who’s on Third, nothing could beat the feeling.

“I spent my last New Years’ here and it was super fun so we came back for round two,” Bailey Gustafson, who was rocking Packers gear, smiled.

Who’s on Third on Water Street hosted a Packers watch party with drink specials, giveaways, and raffles as a way to celebrate the football-holiday combination.

As the fans waited for the ball to drop, their eyes were on a different ball.

Ahead of the Packers-Vikings game, they weren’t sure the Packers could pull through.

“We have no doubt in our offense, but we’re afraid it’s going to end tonight because of our defense,” some fans explained.

As the game went on, there came more and more cheers.

“This is just tradition. We always come here for Brewers games and what’s not to love? We get to party it up in the new year and with a Packers win,” Aaron Stordthoff, a lifelong Packers Fan, exclaimed.

With a 33-10 win, fans erupted with excitement as the Packers can now land the NFC's last wild-card spot by beating Chicago next week.

Down the street, hundreds of others across Milwaukee gathered in front of Fiserv Forum for Deer District’s first ever fireworks show.

From the fireworks to the Packers’ win, people told TMJ4’s Kaylee Staral that New Year’s Eve 2023 is one for the books.

