MILWAUKEE — Thursday night's storm sparked more than 250 emergency storm response calls in Milwaukee, according to the Milwaukee Department of Public Works.

Most of the calls, 70 percent, stemmed from the city's south side.

DPW crews spent hours clearing a downed tree at West Arthur Avenue and South 16th Street on Friday.

TMJ4

Forestry crews worked through the night. DPW states that additional resources are being dedicated to the south side due to the high impact.

In the Riverwest neighborhood, a massive tree toppled between homes near Locust and Humboldt. The downed tree forced a deck out of the ground and damaged part of The Tracks Tavern and Grill.

"Surprised I didn't hear it," Joey White told TMJ4.

White lives in the home where the deck was lifted out of the ground. He says the storm seemed loud but did not suspect the damage it was causing locally.

White did not know the tree behind his place was uprooted until the landlord contacted him. Both are grateful no one was hurt.

WATCH: Milwaukee residents recall wild overnight storms as DPW crews work to clear debris

Milwaukee DPW: Thursday storm sparked 250+ emergency storm response calls

"I just went inside, and all of a sudden massive wind and rain, and a little hail came down," neighbor Robert Koconis said. "Like 20 minutes it was gone. The sky started to clear. It was pretty wild."

In Greendale, Ethan Schenzel shared photos of a tree by his home that shattered after he said it was hit by lightning. Schenzel said that some debris flew over the house and landed in the backyard.

TMJ4

Milwaukee DPW anticipates crews will continue storm cleanup over the weekend.

You can report an issue to DPW by calling (414) 286-CITY. You can also make reports on the city's website or the MKEMobile app.

