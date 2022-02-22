Milwaukee residents hope to avoid power outages amid anticipated winter weather

MILWAUKEE — A winter weather advisory for all of Southeastern Wisconsin is underway through Tuesday.

For thousands across town, it’s hard to forget losing power during a big storm last summer. People TMJ4 News spoke with on Monday said with temperatures very low, keeping power online will be crucial.

“I just prepare in case power goes out to have water, flashlight, supplies, a few things,” said Kathy Howell, a resident of Milwaukee’s east side.

Howell remembers the last big weather event in her neighborhood.

Fierce winds in early August brought down trees, snapping a power line, setting a house next door on fire.

“I came over this side of my porch and looked out my driveway because there was that large house there and I could see sparks spraying over from the back of that house,” Howell said.

With high winds accompanied by snow and ice, Howell, like many others, are hoping trees remain upright and the power grid stays intact.

“It was pretty bad out here,” said Robert Luckett.

Luckett, a north side resident, lost power for just a few hours during last summer’s storm. He also remembers others having it much worse.

It is why he says he’s preparing for anything.

“We got (a bunch) of blankets. We got a good amount of food. We’ll be ready,” Luckett said.

In Washington Heights, C.J. Murray saw his power line catch fire before losing electricity for several days.

“It’s tough to prepare, really. Last year, it was so hot. But this (time of the year) if power goes out it’s a bit of a different story,” Murray said.

C.J. said he hopes that "different story" includes a storm coming and going with no one losing power in the bitter cold.

