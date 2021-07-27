Milwaukee residents and law enforcement meet to help prevent reckless driving

MILWAUKEE — Residents of Sherman Park and surrounding neighborhoods met with local community leaders and law enforcement Monday on the issue of reckless driving. It’s a problem the Sherman Park Neighborhood Association says they have been dealing with for the better part of a decade.

One resident said “I just think we’re in a crisis. I plan my route by what street is going to be safest. I feel like I play Russian roulette every time I get in my car and I’m a safe driver.” Another, Harrison Curtis, said “That is the problem in this city, we keep kicking the can down the road, and it’s about responsibility. It’s as simple as that.”

Many people expressed that new laws need to be implemented and those already on the books strengthened. Milwaukee Municipal Court Judge Derek Mosley says the Milwaukee Police Department’s recently launched Traffic Safety Unit is writing more citations for reckless driving.

“For the months of June and May, 7,000 tickets were written as a result of reckless driving,” said Mosley.

Together, those in attendance agreed that bringing a larger voice to the subject and pushing for change at the State Capitol would bring about the most change. You can see the latest statistics from the Milwaukee Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit here.

