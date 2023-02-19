Milwaukee Rec's 18th Daddy Daughter Dance returns after two year hiatus

MILWAUKEE — Gowns, suits and laughs filled the North Division High School Gym for Milwaukee Rec’s 18th annual Daddy Daughter Dance.

After a two-year hiatus from the pandemic, families we’re eager to return to the beloved annual tradition.

Louis Russ was there with his 13-year-old daughter, Kaliyah Terrell, and shared in the excitement.

“It feels great, we always look forward to this event,” said Russ. “This is our fifth or sixth time coming since she’s been little, she’s 13 now.”

Terrell agreed, saying her favorite part is the quality time spent with her dad.

“I love my dad,” she said. “He knows that, so it feels good to get out and get a moment just with him.”

When this event started over two decades ago, only 30 people showed up. Saturday night, the event was almost completely sold out with over 900 people taking over the dance floor.

The evening offered a full formal experience from dinner to professional photos. Organizers say providing a space for fathers to highlight their daughters is a priceless way to give back to the city.

“We wanted to bring something that was impactful to the city for the fathers and daughters that are here,” said event organizer, Jason Blocker. “For dads to give their princesses and queens a memorable experience at an event that’s formal.”

Staff and families there tell TMJ4 they’re already looking forward to next year

