Milwaukee receives federal funds to make a multi-million dollar investment into safe streets

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee has been awarded $4 million grant to improve traffic safety. The Safe Streets and Roads for All program funds initiatives to prevent traffic deaths and serious injuries.

According to the city's Department of Public Works, Milwaukee is one of 8 Wisconsin communities receiving this funding, which is backed by the Bipartisan Infrastructure law. The city will also provide a $1 Million match for this grant.

The news of this grant money has residents in Milwaukee's Amani neighborhood hoping for more investments to deter reckless driving.

A temporary traffic circle installed at 25th and Locust is now littered with car debris and a mangled traffic cone, as it has proven ineffective in slowing down every driver in that neighborhood.

Neighbors there say that the traffic circle is proof that additional investments are needed, as the city announces this grant money.

"​I hope that means we can get more permanent structures because that does not help much. We need something more solid," said Elizabeth Brown, President of Amani United.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins asked City Engineer Kevin Muhs if these are the types of projects that can be funded with that $5 million.

"​We do have general traffic calming funds that we invest in and this grant would go into those funds and those general traffic calming funds; we prioritize based on safety metrics and equity things like that," said Muhs. "So, it's possible that depending on where the improvement is located that the Amani neighborhood may score high on those metrics and receive a city-funded project."

Muhs said to prepare to see more concrete bump-outs and islands, protected bike lanes, street corrections, and even outreach in planning as a result of this grant being awarded to the city.

All of this, will help move Milwaukee towards the goal of having zero traffic-related deaths or life-changing injuries by 2037.

"Actually being committed to vision zero is a pre-requisite to getting these federal funds," said Muhs.

A multi-million dollar investment opening up an avenue to fund the city's program named Safe, Welcoming, and Enjoyable Streets to Enjoy Milwaukee.

Here's a breakdown of the eight Wisconsin communities being awarded grant money.



City of Madison — $6,267,668

City of Milwaukee — $4,000,000

Chippewa County — $200,000

City of River Falls — $200,000

City of Sheboygan — $200,000

Portage County — $200,000

City of West Bend — $197,600

Menominee Indian Tribal Community — $54,990

