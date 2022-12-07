Fundraiser created for queer community leader diagnosed with brain cancer

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A leader in the Milwaukee queer community has been diagnosed with brain cancer and now, the community is raising money to help him.

Carl Bogner, a lecturer at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, director of the LGBT Film Festival and a leader in the queer community, was diagnosed with advanced brain cancer back in June.

He underwent surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy and has been left with no use of his left hand. And he's just getting started. Bogner's treatments are expected to continue into 2023 and according to GoFundMe, he will stop receiving his salary soon and will be forced to go on disability.

So, in an effort to help, a GoFundMe was created for Bogner with the goal of raising $80,000. The money is to help Bogner with his medical bills and traveling from Milwaukee to Madison for treatments.

"Universally adored, Carl has devoted his life to selflessly helping others in his roles as a teacher, mentor, and leader in Milwaukee’s queer community for over thirty years. Now he needs our help," the GoFundMe reads.

As of Wednesday morning, more than $75,000 had already been raised.

To read more about Bogner and to donate, visit the GoFundMe page.

