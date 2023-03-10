Watch Now
Milwaukee Public Schools will be closed on Friday

Posted at 4:24 AM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 05:24:47-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools announced they will be closed Friday due to the snow and power outages.

The closing came in early Friday morning after hours of snow have caused snow piles on city streets and poweroutages across the entire Southeast Wisconsin region.

All Central Services and Administration Buildings will be open at noon and staff should report to their work site at that time.

TMJ4 News will continue to monintor school closings and the weather throughout the morning.

