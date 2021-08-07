Milwaukee Public Schools town hall focuses on most pressing issues facing students, families

MILWAUKEE — A community resource fair was held at North Division High School aimed at setting Milwaukee Public Schools students up for success at the start of the school year.

The event brought MPS leaders, parents and students together. It is designed to improve life for everyone in the 53206 ZIP code, not just students.

"Quality of life, for yourself. And hold us adults accountable,” said Yvonne McCaskill to a group of young students.

McCaskill was one of the adults who attended the meeting. She wants the district to find ways to get more parents involved in education and activities.

"You have a voice, and make sure your parents hear your voice. That's number one,” she told students.

Milwaukee Public Schools Board director Aisha Carr organized the town hall and resource fair. Her district, District 4, includes 36 schools and a student community that is 98 percent black.

"We're really here to build a coalition and talk about some of the pressing issues as it relates to the 53206 initiative," Carr said.

Some of those pressing issues include restructuring schools, improving attendance within the community, student achievement, mental health, and effective teaching during COVID-19.

"I'm launching this within District 4 to further engage students, families and key stakeholders and help them feel a part of the process,” Carr said.

The town hall was the first of four happening within the district. Carr hopes these discussions will lead to positive changes in MPS schools.

