Milwaukee Public Schools to re-evaluate COVID protocols during board meeting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools is holding a board meeting Feb. 10 to possibly change district COVID-19 protocols as coronavirus cases across the city and state continue to decrease.

According to the MPS website, board members will discuss what the threshold to closing schools is, the proper amount of time to quarantine, and the reporting metrics that it uses.

Currently, all MPS schools follow a rule that states if there is a three percent positivity rate at the school within a 14-day period that school will transition to virtual learning for 10 days. That could be changed Thursday night.

However, the PowerPoint presentation that will be used during the meeting, under a slide titled Health and Safety Team Recommendation it says, "Remain with the 3% positivity threshold because the testing of students and staff is not as widespread as other districts."

The current quarantine procedure is that those who test positive or are close contacts to someone who tested positive quarantine for 14 days. That can be shortened to seven days for asymptomatic individuals with a negative PCR test on the sixth day of quarantining.

According to the PowerPoint, the Health and Safety Team Recommendation is to, "Remain with the 14-day quarantine period."

Finally, the reporting metrics the district uses will be re-evaluated. Currently, positive cases are posted on a school-by-school basis for a 14-day period. The percent positive of the school is also reported.

The three Health and Safety Team Recommendations are: maintain the 14-day reporting but include specific dates, consider a warning as cases increase, and removing the total symptom cases and contacts from the dashboard.

This meeting will happen virtually at 6:30 p.m. Click this link to find multiple ways to watch or listen to the meeting.

