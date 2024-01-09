Milwaukee Public Schools to close Tuesday due to winter storm

Milwaukee Public Schools will be closed Tuesday due to a winter storm.

District leaders say all schools and district offices are included in the closure, as well as after school recreation and athletic programs and events.

The Board meeting scheduled for the evening will be virtual.

Visit the district's website for more information.



