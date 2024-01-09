Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee Public Schools to close Tuesday due to winter storm

milwaukee public schools
TMJ4
Milwaukee Public Schools, file image.
milwaukee public schools
Posted at 5:33 AM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 06:33:28-05

Milwaukee Public Schools will be closed Tuesday due to a winter storm.

District leaders say all schools and district offices are included in the closure, as well as after school recreation and athletic programs and events.

The Board meeting scheduled for the evening will be virtual.

Visit the district's website for more information.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device