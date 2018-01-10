Milwaukee Public Schools teachers protest ‘backdoor' raises

Protesters call for superintendent to resign

Katie Crowther
10:21 PM, Jan 9, 2018
Milwaukee Public Schools teachers attended a school board meeting to vocally protest what they called “backdoor raises.”

Twenty-three administrators got raises totaling $100,000, all without approval. 

A school board committee passed a resolution mandating board members are required to review and MPS employee job roles changes that result in a pay increase or decrease. 

The district says the pay raises that Superintendent Darienne Driver approved in the last budget were for a restructuring of duties among some central office administrators. One got a $17,000 raise.  

That restructuring and the associated raises were never specifically brought up to board members in a separate report. But Driver says she followed rules and included the pay raises in the last budget.

The highest raise some teachers received was $143, according to the teachers union. Some now calling for Driver to resign over this.
 

