Milwaukee Public Schools set to host kindergarten enrollment fair

MILWAUKEE — It may be February, but now is the time to start thinking about where your small child will go to school in the fall.

This weekend Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) will host a kindergarten enrollment fair.

The goal is getting parents to consider the state’s largest school district, helping them explore schools, make choices, and enroll students for fall 2022.

The district working to enroll kids at a time where many parents are weighing their options.

“For us, it’s just about location, finances, achievement. Is he going to actually learn? He’s coming in at a first and second grade reading level and are they going to be able to deal with that,” said Clint Myrick, who is working to place his son Jace.

“We are really excited to invite our parents to South Division High School,” said Matthew Boswell of MPS.

MPS data shows steady enrollment numbers for middle and high schools, but elementary and K-8 enrollment has seen a slight dip since the 2016-17 school year.

“We just want to make sure the Milwaukee community is duly reminded of the vast options we have within Milwaukee Public Schools,” Boswell said.

Options to hopefully keep kids like Jace learning and mentally stimulated as he transitions from home school life with dad.

The fair takes place on Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip