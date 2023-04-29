Milwaukee Public Schools proposed budget shows $19.1 million increase in school funding

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public School Superintendent Keith Posley has released the proposed budget for 2023-24, saying the focus remains on students and classrooms.

The budget, according to the district, is nearly $1.5 billion. 94% of those funds would be used to "educate and support the children of Milwaukee."

“In this proposed budget, Milwaukee Public Schools uses its resources wisely while offering the best educational opportunities possible for students,” said Dr. Keith P. Posley, Superintendent of Schools. “Not only does the budget address the needs of students and staff for the next school year, it addresses the needs of the district in the future.”

Compared to last year's Amended Adopted Budget, the 2023-24 proposed budget shows a decrease of $372.1 million, or 19.9%. The district said this change is mostly due to a "decrease in the Categorical Fund caused by the expending of the ESSER I, ESSER II, and ESSER III revenues."

ESSER funding is the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grant program which was authorized under American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act. It was grant money intended for COVID-19 response and preparation efforts.

MPS broke down the budget in a news release, noting the most significant changes in the proposed budget. First, MPS proposed a $19.1 million increase in school funding.

Superintendent Posley is also proposing restoring revenue to the Construction Fund, that way the district can continue to invest in school facilities. The proposed budget also includes employee salary schedules and cost-of-living increases, changes that MPS says would help attract and retain staff.

Posley's budget also includes an increase in access to music, art, and physical education in schools. That proposal comes in response to a voter-approved referendum from 2020.

You can read the entire proposed budget on the MPS website here. It will be presented to the Milwaukee Board of School Directors Committee on Strategic Planning and Budget on Thursday, May 4, at 5:30 p.m.

There, members of the public will have an opportunity to comment on the proposed budget. Instructions on how to provide feedback on the budget are available online here.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip