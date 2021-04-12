Milwaukee Public Schools prepare to re-open this week amid rise in COVID-19 case numbers

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Health Department staffers working the Wisconsin Center continue their push to get vaccinated.

With case numbers starting to rise, the Milwaukee County Health Department said the site says it's only administering half of what it could do in a single day.

About 2,000 vaccines are being administered daily; a number the health department hopes will exceed 4,000 with increased demand.

The return to in-class teaching was a long time coming for Danette Justus, an academic coach at Siefert Elementary. She returns two days before her students.

"I know that the student's need that, I just want to make sure everything is in place,” Justus said.

Now fully vaccinated, Justus said she's excited to return but wonders how the hybrid return to in-person will play out.

"The fact that numbers are going up, and we're going back to school at the exact same time is definitely cause for some concern,” she explained.

Milwaukee Public Schools’ K-3 through 3rd grade students return on Wednesday. Fourth through 8th graders return April 19th and some high school students return April 26th.

"We really do encourage people to come in, and it's important, we're not done with this pandemic yet,” said Celia Shaughnessy, MCHD vaccine site coordinator at the Wisconsin Center.

In Milwaukee County, an average of five percent of COVID-19 tests are coming back positive as MPS eyes re-opening.

The Milwaukee Teachers' Education Assocation issued a statement Friday, calling for a special MPS board meeting about preparations, staffing and to see how many students have opted to return physically.

A city official also confirmed the city is likely to see changes to its public health order in response to COVID-19 numbers. The city could see it’s public order regress to Phase 5, from Phase 6, as soon as Friday.

TMJ4 News reached out to MPS to see if such changes could impact their return, a city official said it is less likely to impact capacity within schools than it would businesses. TMJ4 News will update this with a response from MPS as it becomes available.

