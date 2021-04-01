Milwaukee Public Schools hosts first of 3 virtual sessions outlining in-person return

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools hosted a virtual engagement session Wednesday in order to help parents prepare for the option of sending their students back for in-person learning.

Wednesday's session was the first of three. Parents of MPS’ youngest students heard how the district plans to safely bring students back.

With the end of the school year just weeks away, MPS continued to push forward with optional in-person learning for many students.

“Virtual learning is very tough, and none of us thought at the beginning of the pandemic we will be out for the year,” said Regional Superintendent Janel Hawkins.

The first group included K-3 through third-grade parents.

Under the plan, parents will need to provide daily health screenings. More signage will be in schools to help social distancing as some students will eat lunch in their classrooms. Any student showing any COVID-19 symptoms will need to be picked up.

“If you get a call from the school nurse to pick up, expect to keep that student home for virtual learning,” said nurse Therese Shepard.

Sarah Gruettner heard the district out. However, she plans to keep her son learning virtually because she’s still concerned about space in classrooms.

“I think the best decision is to finish out the year strong, where we are. Work cohesively with everybody involved. The stakeholders,” she said.

The next two sessions will happen on April 14 for fourth through eighth-grade students and on April 21 for high school students.

