Milwaukee Public Schools dismissing early again on Wednesday due to heat

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools will close early again this Wednesday over concerns the hot temperatures will tax AC and other cooling equipment.

All schools in the district will start at their normal times. They will be dismissed as follows:

Schools that begin at 7:20 a.m. will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m.

Schools that begin at 9:00 a.m. will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

All Summer Academy sites will be dismissed at 1:00 p.m.

Breakfast and lunch will still be served, buses will pick up students at the earlier dismissal times and families who usually pick up their own kids should make sure to pull up ahead of the new times.

All Child Care Camps, Community Learning Centers (CLCs), and Safe Places are canceled. Milwaukee Recreation programs, activities, and Twilight Centers will remain open.

MPS chose to get students out of class early on Tuesday, also due to the heat.

