Milwaukee Public Schools considers how to spend $500M in federal aid

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools is trying to figure out how to use a possible $500 million in COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government.

The school board is trying to prioritize what schools need for next year as they recover from the pandemic.

There are rules about how this money can be spent.

20% needs to address learning loss, academic needs, mental health resources, and students that were disproportionally impacted by the pandemic in underrepresented groups.

The board shared five proposed priority areas: accelerating learning, health and wellness, facilities, technology, clubs activities and student safety nets.

MPS reported that 30% of their high school students failed their fall semester under the virtual learning model.

A plan still to be determined.

A budget could be approved sometime between August and September.

